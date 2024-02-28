Lows of 10 degrees forecast across Taiwan from Friday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Temperatures across Taiwan will reach lows of 10 degrees Celsius for three days from Friday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Wednesday.

CWA forecaster Chao Hung (趙竑) told CNA that a cold front passing through Taiwan Thursday afternoon would be followed by an approaching cold air mass, resulting in daytime highs below 20 degrees and nighttime lows of 10-13 degrees from Friday to Sunday.

In addition, as increasing moisture moves in from China, the north coast in Keelung and mountainous areas in northern Taiwan see relatively heavier showers, with sporadic precipitation in other parts of the country, Chao said.

Chao said most areas in Taiwan will experience cloudy to sunny conditions on Thursday during the day, with highs of 22-24 degrees in northern Taiwan and 24-26 in the rest of the country.

Scattered rain will mainly be seen in coastal areas of Keelung, as well as eastern Taiwan, mountainous areas in northern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, Chao added.

As the cold front starts passing through in the afternoon, northern Taiwan could see brief localized showers while Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan will see heavier rain, he said.

According to the CWA, temperatures will start to rise Sunday as the cold air mass weakens, but as another cold front is forecast to pass through Taiwan and the northeasterly winds strengthen, temperatures will dip again from March 6.

Meanwhile, Chao warned the public to be alert to fog in areas north of Tainan and the outlying Lienchiang County early Thursday morning.