CWA warns of nightly temperature drop in western Taiwan

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) Skies across Taiwan on Saturday will be partly sunny, but temperatures in the western half of the island are expected to significantly fall at night, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Temperatures will rise during the day as northeasterly seasonal winds weaken, with daytime highs in northern Taiwan expected to be between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, and from 25-28 degrees in other regions, the CWA said.

However, residents in cities and counties north of Tainan may see a temperature drop of up to 10 degrees at night, according to the CWA.

Sporadic showers are expected in eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, and could also occur in parts of northern Taiwan, the CWA added.

The CWA said the current clement weather is expected to continue until Thursday when a weather front moving across Taiwan combined with the strengthening of northeasterly seasonal winds will lead to cooler temperatures in the north and east of the country.