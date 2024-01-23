Cold wave blankets Taiwan, weather to turn drier Wednesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 23 (CNA) Low temperatures were seen across Taiwan Tuesday morning as a wet cold wave engulfed the country, but the weather should turn drier Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The lowest temperature in a low-lying area on the island of Taiwan was recorded in Miaoli's Dahe Village at 4.6 degrees Celsius at 6:30 a.m., followed by 4.8 degrees in Yangmei District in Taoyuan and 5.1 degrees in Xinfeng Township in Hsinchu County, CWA data showed.

Nationwide, the lowest temperatures registered in low-lying areas were seen on outlying islands just off the coast of Fujian province in China.

The lowest readings were 1.5 degrees on Dongyin Island, 1.7 degrees on Nangan Island, and 2.1 degrees on Beigan Island, all in Lienchiang County.

The CWA has issued a cold surge advisory warning of lows below 6 degrees through Wednesday night for New Taipei, Keelung, Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Yilan County and Kinmen County.

It also warned of temperatures around 10 degrees or below and steady temperatures of no higher than 12 degrees in Hsinchu City, Chiayi City, Tainan, Kaohsiung, Hualien County and Taitung County.

The CWA expected lows of around 10 degrees in Pingtung County in the southernmost part of Taiwan, while warning that temperatures could dip below 2 degrees in Lienchiang County.

More generally Tuesday, the CWA forecast wet and cold weather for northern and northeastern Taiwan with highs of 9-11 degrees and expected daytime highs of 11-14 degrees in central Taiwan and Hualien and 15-18 degrees in the south and Taitung.

As a rainy weather system moves in from southeastern China, brief isolated showers are expected around Taiwan, with heavier rain possible in Keelung, Yilan and mountainous parts of Greater Taipei and along Taiwan's northeastern coast, it said.

With the cold expected to continue into early Thursday, the lows on Wednesday could hit 7-10 degrees in western Taiwan and Yilan and Hualien, and 10-12 degrees in Taitung, with cloudy or sunny skies expected for most parts of the island, the CWA forecast.

Some rain may be seen, however, in parts of northern and eastern Taiwan exposed to prevailing winds and in mountainous areas in central Taiwan, the CWA said.

A wind advisory over land is also in place until early Wednesday morning for Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, the Hengchun Peninsula, and the offshore Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties.