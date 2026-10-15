Thai influencer's videos of illegal work lead to 25 arrests

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Kaohsiung, Oct. 15 (CNA) A Thai influencer working illegally in Taiwan drew the attention of National Immigration Agency (NIA) officers by posting videos of her work and daily life, leading to the arrest of 20 Thai nationals who had overstayed their visas and five people suspected of illegally employing them, the agency said Thursday.

The influencer, who had overstayed her visa, was working illegally at a farm in a remote area of Kaohsiung. She posted TikTok videos of her work and of herself dancing, using them to recruit fellow Thai nationals, with one video drawing more than 100,000 views, the NIA's Southern Taiwan Administration Corps said.

The videos also helped officers track her down. Investigators from the NIA's Kaohsiung City Specialized Operation Brigade pieced together clues about the farm's surroundings and terrain from the footage, despite its secluded location, the brigade said.

After multiple stakeouts at suspected locations, officers arrested 20 Thai nationals and five people suspected of illegally employing them, the agency said.

The NIA will continue investigating whether an illegal labor brokerage was involved, it added.

Chao Chih-cheng (趙志成), captain of the Kaohsiung brigade, said employers who illegally hire foreign workers face fines of up to NT$750,000 (US$23,151). Those who employ them illegally for profit face a prison sentence of up to three years, as well as fines of up to NT$1.2 million, he said.