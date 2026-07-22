China using 'elite capture' in Pacific, Taiwan says, citing PNG

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Taipei, July 22 (CNA) Taiwan's top diplomat has accused China of using "elite capture" in South Pacific nations to advance its interests in the region, citing Papua New Guinea (PNG) as the latest example after it decided to close Taipei's representative office.

Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) made the accusation at a legislative hearing Wednesday when asked about the latest on the status of Taiwan's representative office in PNG.

The issue emerged after PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko announced on July 16 that the government had ordered the immediate closure of Taiwan's representative office there, citing PNG's adherence to the "one-China" policy.

Lin said Tkatchenko's announcement reflected his own position rather than a decision by the PNG Cabinet, and he alleged, without elaborating or providing evidence, that it came after China had provided direct benefits to Tkatchenko.

The foreign minister described it as another example of China's "elite capture" strategy, which involves exerting influence over "a handful of leaders" in the South Pacific through incentives or by saddling their countries with debt, thereby bringing those island nations under Beijing's sway.

According to Lin, there are differing views among other officials and diplomats of the Oceanic country regarding its relations with Taiwan, and PNG's Cabinet still conducting a two-year review of the relationship, with no consensus having been reached.

He noted, however, that Taiwan's representative office in PNG continues to operate.

Amid the dispute, Lin said, Taiwan is assessing its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from PNG. He said Taiwan imports about 1.2 million metric tons of LNG from PNG annually, accounting for roughly one-third of PNG's LNG exports.

The controversy comes as China has wielded increasing influence in the region, according to Taiwan's foreign minister.

Lin said China's submarine-launched ballistic missiles are capable of striking targets across the Western and South Pacific, while its aircraft carriers and warships frequently operate in those waters.

China is also using investments to gain control over critical infrastructure, including ports and supplies of critical minerals, posing a threat to the rules-based international order, Lin said.

Taiwan has faced such pressure from China by itself for decades, but in recent years the international community, including the United States and Australia, has come to recognize that Beijing's expansionist behavior is not directed solely at Taiwan, Lin said.