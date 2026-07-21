CGA takes delivery of 5th 1,000-tonne patrol cutter
Taipei, July 21 (CNA) The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Tuesday took delivery of the Penghu, the fifth of six 1,000-tonne-class patrol cutters ordered as part of an initiative to build 141 new coast guard ships by 2028.
The vessel was delivered to the CGA at a ceremony held at contractor CSBC Corp.'s Keelung shipyard, where it was berthed.
The cutters are being built under a NT$42.6 billion (US$1.31 billion), 10-year initiative launched in 2018 to bolster the CGA's ability to ensure maritime safety and support the Ministry of National Defense's wartime operations.
The Penghu has a top speed of 24 knots, a range of 6,000 nautical miles, and is equipped with four high-pressure water cannons, enabling it to conduct prolonged maritime operations, according to the CGA.
After entering service, the Penghu will be assigned to the Southern Sector Flotilla, where it will play a key role in maritime patrols, search and rescue operations, and responses to major incidents at sea, the CGA said.
In her remarks, Ocean Affairs Council Minister Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) said this year the agency has outlined four strategic priorities for maritime governance: enhancing maritime domain awareness and early warning capabilities, deepening international cooperation, safeguarding the security of sea lanes, and strengthening the country's ability to transition between peacetime and wartime operations.
The CGA is the key force responsible for implementing those strategies, she said.
At the ceremony, Kuan also announced that the final 1,000-tonne-class cutter would be named the Keelung.
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