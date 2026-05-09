U.S. lawmakers, State Department welcome Taiwan's defense budget approval

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Washington, May 8 (CNA) Two members of the U.S. Congress and the State Department on Friday welcomed the Legislative Yuan's approval of a supplementary defense budget, saying the funding would strengthen Taiwan's deterrence capabilities against Chinese aggression.

Their statements came immediately after Taiwan's Legislature passed the budget bill earlier that day to fund the purchase of separate packages of military equipment from the United States, with total spending capped at NT$780 billion (US$24.8 billion).

• Taiwan passes U.S. arms bill with spending ceiling of US$24.8 billion

One package allocates NT$300 billion for arms sales approved by the U.S. for Taiwan on Dec. 17, 2025, while the other sets aside NT$480 billion for an arms package expected to be announced by Washington in the future.

The bill, which fell short of the NT$1.25 trillion requested by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party government, passed by a 59-0 margin with 48 abstentions in the 113-seat Legislature.

In a joint statement, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator John Curtis welcomed the move, saying it would strengthen Taiwan's deterrence capabilities against growing aggression from the People's Republic of China (PRC).

"Taiwan's approval of this supplementary defense budget sends a strong signal of resolve at a critical moment for peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific," they said.

The vote shows Taiwan is taking seriously the urgent need to strengthen its defenses amid growing Chinese military coercion and pressure campaigns, the senators said.

They added that Taiwan's investment in long-term deterrence demonstrates the island's unity and preparedness.

"We also look forward to additional steps by Taiwan's leaders to further strengthen investments in asymmetric capabilities and domestic defense production, which remain essential to long-term deterrence," they said.

Meanwhile, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told CNA via email Friday that, consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act and more than 45 years of commitment across multiple U.S. administrations, the U.S. supports Taiwan's acquisition of critical defense capabilities commensurate with the threat it faces.

"While we are encouraged by the passage of this special defense budget after unhelpful stalling, the United States notes that further delays in funding the remaining proposed capabilities are a concession to the Chinese Communist Party," the spokesperson added.

Separately, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said the NT$780 billion defense budget passed by the Legislature "completely excludes commercial purchases and commissioned development projects," warning that it undermines the integrity of long-term planning.