Prosecutors appeal Ko Wen-je verdict, seek heavier sentence

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Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The Taipei District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday appealed the 17-year sentence handed down to Taiwan People's Party founder Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) in March, saying the court's ruling had improperly excluded evidence of a NT$15 million (US$472,830) bribe received by Ko.

The prosecutors' office also appealed the 10-year sentence given to Sheen Ching-jing (沈慶京), founder and chairman of Core Pacific Group, who is alleged to have given Ko the bribe.

● Ex-Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je sentenced to 17 years for bribery, corruption

In the appeal, prosecutors stated that the total amount of bribes given by Sheen and received by Ko is NT$17.1 million, consisting of the NT$2.1 million bribe recognized by the court and the NT$15 million bribe recorded in an Excel file on a USB drive found in Ko's home.

In its March 26 sentencing of Ko, the Taipei District Court found that prosecutors had not provided evidence for the NT$15 million bribe that could convince an ordinary person beyond a reasonable doubt.

While the court therefore declined to consider the alleged NT$15 million bribe in its sentencing of Ko and Sheen, it also did not acquit them of the charge.

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In the appeal, prosecutors said the Excel file on the USB drive found in Ko's home had an entry titled "Little Sheen 1500." This file should be considered as an accounting document, and not as mere testimonial evidence, prosecutors argued.

In terms of supporting evidence, the appeal noted that Ko had sent a message to witness Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) stating "Sheen Ching-jing has given it to me."

Sheen also asked a witness to withdraw NT$16 million for him around the time the entry was added to the Excel file, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors argued that the original judgment failed to recognize the NT$15 million bribe and the fact that Ko and Sheen had pressured the Taipei Department of Economic Development for approvals related to a building project as criminal facts.

This failure "significantly undermined that factual basis on which the sentences were based," resulting in sentences that were potentially too lenient, prosecutors said.

Separately, prosecutors also argued that the sentences of Ko and two others in a case involving misappropriated political donations had not given proper consideration to the damage caused to public interests, which made it much more serious than an ordinary misappropriation of funds case.

Thursday was the last day to appeal the verdict in the case. Ko, who has maintained his innocence, had not filed an appeal as of press time.

Ko Wen-je background

Taiwan People's Party founder Ko Wen-je. CNA file photo

Ko, a 66-year-old former surgeon, served as Taipei mayor from 2014 to 2022, founding the Taiwan People's Party during his second term.

In Taiwan's January 2024 elections, he ran as the TPP's presidential nominee, coming in third place with 26.46 percent of the vote.

Widely considered a contender for 2028, Ko was named as a suspect in a corruption case in May 2024 involving the city's Core Pacific City development project.

He was detained in September 2024 and indicted on Dec. 26, with prosecutors seeking a total sentence of 28.5 years.

Ko was ultimately released on bail during his ongoing trial in September 2025, after a year in detention.

On March 26 of this year, Ko was sentenced to 17 years in prison after being found guilty of corruption, misappropriating political donations, and breach of trust.

The TPP, and some in the larger opposition Kuomintang (KMT) have argued that Ko's prosecution was politically motivated, given his possibly pivotal role in the 2028 election. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party has declined to comment on the case out of respect for the judiciary.

Ko's conviction for corruption, sentence of more than 10 years, and deprivation of civil rights under his sentence also mean that he will be ineligible to run for president or vice president under Taiwanese law, unless the sentence is reduced or he is found innocent on appeal.

● Ko faces 2028 presidential race ban after receiving 17-year sentence