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Lai thanks Eswatini in video address for its support of Taiwan

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Sunday thanked diplomatic ally Eswatini for its support of Taiwan in a pre-recorded video address, saying he had hoped to attend celebrations for its king in person, but his planned visit was disrupted by reported Chinese interference.

In the video message broadcast at a gala dinner for international dignitaries in Eswatini's administrative capital Mbabane, Lai congratulated King Mswati III on the 40th anniversary of his reign and a historic "triple 58" milestone -- the king's 58th birthday, the 58th anniversary of Eswatini's independence, and 58 years of diplomatic ties between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Eswatini.

"The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign country; it belongs to the world," Lai said in English. "Our 23 million people have the right to engage with the international community. The greater the external pressure we face, the more courage and resolve we have."

Lai praised Eswatini's achievements in infrastructure, social welfare, health care and regional stability, noting that electricity access in the country has surpassed 85 percent, among the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.

He said the country's economy has expanded more than 61-fold over recent decades, with strengthened sovereignty and improving prospects.

Highlighting bilateral cooperation, Lai cited ongoing projects including a strategic oil storage facility expected to be completed in 2028 and a planned Taiwan industrial innovation park aimed at attracting investment and creating jobs in the country.

Lai also thanked King Mswati III and the Eswatini government for supporting Taiwan's international participation, saying he wished he had been able to visit in person to extend the Taiwanese people's best wishes.

Lai's planned trip to the African ally was suspended due to what Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) described as Beijing's politicization of flight information regions.

Three African countries that Lai's airplane would have had to fly over -- Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar -- did not issue overflight permits.

Despite the disruption, Lin arrived in Eswatini early Saturday local time as Lai's special envoy, leading the Taiwanese delegation, according to his Facebook post.

The delegation was welcomed by Eswatini's Foreign Minister Pholile Shakantu and Commerce, Industry and Trade Minister Manqoba Khumalo, Lin wrote on Facebook.

He noted that the visit demonstrated "through action" that Taiwan has the capability to overcome challenges and the determination to engage with the world.

Lin added that he will attend events marking the king's anniversary and inspect bilateral cooperation projects, including medical and technical missions, as the two sides continue to deepen their 58-year diplomatic ties.

(By Yeh Su-ping, Wu Shu-wei and Evelyn Kao) Enditem/cs