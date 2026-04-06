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Republican congressional delegation visits Taiwan, to meet President Lai

04/06/2026 11:22 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 6 (CNA) A Republican congressional delegation led by Zach Nunn, chair of the Republican Study Committee's (RSC) National Security Task Force, is visiting Taiwan this week and will meet with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Monday.

Nunn is joined by Representatives Scott Fitzgerald, Julie Fedorchak and Jefferson Shreve on the trip, which runs from Sunday to Saturday, MOFA said.

The delegation will also meet other senior Taiwanese officials to discuss Taiwan-U.S. relations, regional security, economic and trade cooperation, and developments in the Taiwan Strait, according to MOFA.

The Republican Study Committee is a caucus of conservative Republican members in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Its National Security Task Force leads policy efforts on national defense and promotes a "peace through strength" approach, according to the RSC website.

(By Joseph Yeh)

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