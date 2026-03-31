European MP calls for stronger cooperation with Taiwan amid challenges

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Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Taiwan and Europe face common challenges in a geopolitically volatile world and should continue to expand cooperation on economic and security issues, visiting European Parliament (EP) member Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said Tuesday.

"We are here because Taiwan matters to Europe. Taiwan matters as a democracy, as an economic and technological partner, as an important actor in the global trading system," said Strack-Zimmermann, who chairs the EP's Committee on Security and Defence, while meeting President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the Presidential Office.

While the situations in Europe and Taiwan are different, they face common challenges, she argued.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has prompted Europe to think about preparedness and resilience more seriously, and, just like Taiwan, Europe is paying closer attention to the protection of critical technologies and supply chains, she said.

Given those factors, Strack-Zimmermann said her delegation believes cooperation between Europe and Taiwan should continue to grow in practical ways, especially on semiconductors, cybersecurity and supply chain security, critical infrastructure, and industrial resilience.

Strack-Zimmermann also said peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is directly relevant to Europe's security and prosperity, and her delegation "supports stability and dialogue" and "opposes coercion and any unilateral change to the status quo."

In his remarks, Lai thanked the European Parliament for adopting resolutions concerning the annual reports on the implementation of the European Union Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) and Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) in January.

The resolutions included wording that voiced opposition to China's misinterpretation of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and its military provocations around Taiwan.

Strack-Zimmermann is leading an 11-member delegation on a visit representing the Committee on Security and Defence to Taiwan from March 30 to April 2.

It is the first visit to Taiwan by the group since the body's transformation to a full committee last year, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also taking part in the delegation are Spanish MEPs Nicolás Pascual De La Parte and José Cepeda, Estonian MEP Urmas Paet, Latvian MEP Mārtiņš Staķis, and Greek MEP Nikolas Farantouris, the ministry said.