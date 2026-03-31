KMT names Johnny Chiang as candidate in Taichung mayor race

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Taipei, March 31 (CNA) The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) on Tuesday named Deputy Legislative Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) as the party's candidate in the 2026 Taichung mayoral race.

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At a news conference, KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) said Chiang beat another KMT lawmaker, Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔), in an average of multiple polls to win the nomination.

Lee did not disclose any the poll results, however, as agreed on by the two candidates.

The polls were held to decide on a nominee after neither Chiang nor Yang agreed to drop out of the race during negotiations.

Lee praised Chiang and Yang for embracing a democratic spirit and supporting an open and fair competition during the polling period.

Nominating a new candidate was necessary because incumbent Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) of the KMT will be leaving office after serving two four-year terms at the end of 2026.

At Tuesday's news conference, Yang said she respected the results of the polls and will fully support Chiang, who is expected to face Legislator Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the election, to be held in November 2026.

Yang said she will draw on her experience accumulated over the past three decades in serving constituents to help Chiang, and she called for unity within the party to win the Taichung mayor race.

The 53-year-old Chiang did not appear at the news conference but was expected to comment on the nomination in the Legislative Yuan later in the day.