Visiting U.S. senators call on Taiwan to pass special defense bill

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Taipei, March 30 (CNA) A group of visiting U.S. senators on Monday highlighted the importance of "peace through strength," while calling on Taiwan to swiftly pass a special defense budget bill to fund planned purchases of U.S. weapons systems for self-defense.

"Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are essential to the global economy and to our shared prosperity," Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said at a press event at the Presidential Office.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen. CNA photo March 30, 2026

Shaheen, who co-led the delegation on a two-day visit to Taipei, added that Washington has a "clear interest" in ensuring its commitments to Taiwan's security "remain credible."

Republican Senator John Curtis, who co-led the bipartisan delegation that also included Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV), said at the same press event that he had lived in Taiwan in 1979 as a missionary and witnessed Taiwanese society transform into a democracy and become one of the world's leading economies.

"We're here to reinforce that message and demonstrate to the people here in Taiwan that we are together a very important part of safety and unity around the world," he said.

Republican Senator John Curtis. CNA photo March 30, 2026

"I'd like to personally endorse the special defense budget and tell you that, back in Washington, D.C., my colleagues are watching -- this is important."

"We want to make sure that as we invest in this part of the world, you are also investing, and that we're in this together," he added.

Meanwhile, Tillis noted that a shortfall in defense spending by NATO over the past two decades "may be one of the reasons that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin felt emboldened to launch his incursion into Ukraine."

Republican Senator Thom Tillis. CNA photo March 30, 2026

"As we go forward and celebrate Taiwan's decades-long pursuit of life and liberty, please note that your defense and your peace can only come through strength -- and that strength comes from taking action to support the Taiwanese people and your continued safety and sovereignty," he said.

Sharing a similar view, Rosen, who is making her first trip to Taiwan, said that although the U.S. remains committed to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and to ensuring Taiwan's ability to protect itself, "Taiwan must continue to invest in its own defense capabilities, as deterrence is essential to maintaining stability."

Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen. CNA photo March 30, 2026

The four senators made their remarks following a meeting with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the Presidential Office on Monday morning.

During the meeting, Lai told the senators that a government-proposed NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.6 billion) special defense budget is the most comprehensive proposal, while also calling on lawmakers to pass it as soon as possible.

President Lai Ching-te (right) receives a delegation of U.S. Senators led by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen (left). CNA photo March 30, 2026

Their call came after legislators wrapped up a three-day joint session last Thursday to review three competing special defense budget proposals without reaching a conclusion.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) put forward a NT$1.25 trillion bill, which includes funding for U.S.-made systems as well as domestically produced weapons, such as 200,000 drones and more than 1,000 unmanned surface vehicles.

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) proposed smaller plans of NT$380 billion and NT$400 billion, respectively.

With no consensus reached, the proposals have been referred to cross-party negotiations.

According to Taiwan's foreign ministry, during their two-day stay in Taiwan, the U.S. delegation will also meet with Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍).

The discussions will focus on issues related to United States-Taiwan relations, regional security, and other matters of mutual interest, MOFA said in a press release.