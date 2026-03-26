U.S. envoy calls on Taiwan legislators to pass special defense budget

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Taipei, March 26 (CNA) The United States' de facto ambassador to Taiwan on Thursday urged lawmakers across party lines to pass a special defense budget to fund planned purchases of U.S. weapon systems for self-defense.

Speaking at an annual event hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taiwan, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Raymond Greene said Washington's decades-long commitment to Taiwan's self-defense remains "rock-solid."

The AIT represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

"Our goal continues to be to create an environment in which the two sides of the Taiwan Strait can resolve their differences peacefully and free from coercion," Greene said.

"To achieve this, we see dialogue and deterrence as two sides of the same stable coin" and "we continue to support Taiwan's efforts to acquire critical defense capabilities," he said.

Greene noted that U.S. President Donald Trump is urging allies and partners to increase their defense spending to 5 percent of GDP, and said Taiwan is no exception.

"We encourage all parties in Taiwan's legislature to work through political differences and quickly pass a special defense budget that demonstrates Taiwan's commitment to its self-defense by funding the acquisition of critical defense capabilities," he added.

Greene's remarks came after lawmakers wrapped up a three-day joint session earlier Thursday to review three competing special defense budget proposals, without reaching a conclusion.

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One proposal, put forward by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), totals NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.6 billion) and includes funding for U.S.-made systems, as well as domestically produced weapons, such as 200,000 drones and more than 1,000 unmanned surface vehicles.

The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) have proposed smaller plans of NT$380 billion and NT$400 billion, respectively.

With no consensus reached, the proposals have been referred to cross-party negotiations.

Greene delivered the address at the annual AmCham Hsieh Nien Fan banquet, which was also attended by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

In his remarks, Lai said Taiwan and the U.S. are continuing to deepen their "comprehensive strategic partnership," adding that economic ties are "closer than ever."