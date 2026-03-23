Taiwan threatens to downgrade S. Korea's listing in e-arrival system

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Taipei, March 23 (CNA) Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said Sunday that Taiwan would change South Korea's designation in its online immigration entry system to "Korea (South)" if Seoul continues to ignore Taipei's repeated requests to correct its labeling of Taiwan in its e-arrival system by the end of March.

In a television interview on Sunday night, Lin said Taiwan has set a March 31 deadline for the South Korean government to correct its listing of Taiwan as "China (Taiwan)" in its new online immigration entry system, which undermines Taiwan's sovereignty.

With effect from March 1, Taiwan had already changed the designation "South Korea" on government-issued Alien Resident Certificates (ARC) held by nationals of that country in Taiwan, instead of using the official name, "Republic of Korea."

If South Korea does not respond positively before the March 31 deadline, Lin said, Taiwan will also make a revision in its own online immigration entry system, changing that country's listing from the "Republic of Korea" to "Korea (South)," Lin said in the interview.

Image captured from twac.immigration.gov.tw

South Korea places significant importance on its formal name, he said, responding to the views of some local commentators, who have argued that such a move is unlikely to pressure Seoul into revising its designation of Taiwan.

About a decade ago, the South Korean government requested that Taiwan use its official name, "Republic of Korea," instead of "South Korea," Lin noted.

Taiwan complied with that request, but Seoul has not reciprocated regarding Taiwan's designation in its e-arrival system as "Taiwan (China)," which implies that Taiwan is part of the People's Republic of China, he added.

Image captured from e-arrivalcard.go.kr

The dispute began after South Korea introduced a new online immigration entry system on Feb. 24, 2025, as an alternative to paper landing cards, listing Taiwan as "China (Taiwan)."

According to Lin, South Korea had previously shown goodwill by postponing the full phaseout of paper arrival cards, which was originally scheduled for February this year.

However, Taiwan has made it clear that Seoul should demonstrate respect by revising the listing in its e-arrival system to "Taiwan" as soon as possible, he said.