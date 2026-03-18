Taichung mayor says defense, tariffs discussed during U.S. trip

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Washington, March 17 (CNA) Tariffs and military preparedness have been among the key issues discussed by Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) during her trip to the United States, she said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., Lu said she has conveyed "our needs and our views" during the trip and expressed Taiwan's sincerity in strengthening cooperation with the U.S.

As an export-oriented economy, Taiwan is highly sensitive to tariffs, Lu said, and she took the opportunity to call for an early resolution on tariff issues to help ensure the stability of global trade and the economic order.

On arms procurement, Lu said the possibility of war should not be underestimated and that every country should be well prepared and strengthen its self-defense capabilities, as conflicts can sometimes break out unexpectedly.

Achieving that requires domestic unity, a shared national vision, and an appropriate military deployment, she said.

Cooperation with regional partners was also critical, and the U.S. has long been a key partner of Taiwan and plays a crucial role in maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait and the broader Pacific region, Lu added.

The mayor described her meetings during the trip as exceeding expectations, with in-depth discussions on a wide range of issues.

Among those she met with was Ingrid Larson, managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan's (AIT) Washington office, whom she described as "an old friend."

Lu made the remarks while attending an event marking the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America on the "Three-in-One Green Channel" initiative.

The program aims to provide one-stop services for overseas Taiwanese seeking to invest, purchase property, or settle in Taichung, and promoting it and attracting investment to Taichung have also been key objectives of her trip, she said.

Widely seen as a potential candidate in the 2028 presidential election for the opposition Kuomintang, Lu declined to comment on her electoral strategy, saying she is "currently not a presidential candidate."

Lu departed for the U.S. on March 11 and is scheduled to conclude her trip on March 21. Her itinerary included visits to Boston and New York before arriving in Washington, where she also visited Maryland.