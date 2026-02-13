To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) Corazon Avecilla-Padiernos, the Philippines' new top envoy to Taiwan, said her priorities are safeguarding the well-being of Filipino workers in Taiwan and deepening economic ties between the two sides.

Padiernos, the recently appointed chairperson and resident representative of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), told CNA in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that her top priority is to "make sure that our OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) are well taken care of."

MECO, which represents Manila's interests in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, provides services to more than 180,000 Filipino nationals residing in Taiwan, including around 173,000 migrant workers in blue-collar jobs, according to data from Taiwanese authorities.

Personal visits

Citing it as the "number one" directive from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to "take care of" Filipinos in Taiwan, Padiernos said she has visited Filipino communities in the greater Taipei area as well as in Taichung and Kaohsiung since taking office in late October last year.

During those visits, Padiernos said she heard concerns from Filipino women working as caregivers -- especially those caring for older people -- about long hours and inadequate rest.

Currently, live-in migrant caregivers are not covered by Taiwan's Labor Standards Act and are therefore not entitled to the weekly "one fixed day off and one rest day" arrangement.

She said the demanding schedules can take a toll on caregivers' well-being and, in turn, affect the quality of care they provide.

"If you keep taking care of somebody 24/7 and you don't take care of yourself, you will not be able to give good service to that person," she said.

Padiernos said she hopes to raise such concerns by "talking to the correct department," but did not specify which Taiwanese authorities she plans to approach.

When disaster strikes

As an island country, Taiwan faces frequent natural disasters, such as earthquakes and typhoons, as well as security risks across the Taiwan Strait.

While saying she is "not privy" to discuss cross-strait relations, Padiernos briefly touched on disaster response, urging Filipinos in Taiwan to check MECO's Facebook page for the latest updates and guidance when emergencies occur.

She underlined the importance of Filipino nationals registering their contact details with MECO, saying that "we would know how to reach you" in the event of a disaster or an emergency.

Economics and tourism

Another top priority assigned by President Marcos, Padiernos said, is to "strengthen the economic ties with Taiwan."

According to MECO, the Philippines is encouraging Taiwanese investment in AI, data centers, and ICT, among other sectors, as well as in advanced manufacturing and industrial development, such as electronics and semiconductors.

The office said Taiwan ranked as the fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment from January to October 2025, with total investments reaching US$50 million, up from seventh in 2024, when investments totaled US$8.6 million.

Padiernos, who joined MECO's board of directors to oversee tourism in 2023, said she intends to continue promoting tourism in the Philippines in her new role.

The envoy is particularly keen to promote lesser-known destinations, including the waterfalls and forests in her home province of La Union in the Ilocos Region on the northern Philippine island of Luzon.

Most Taiwanese know about the beaches, but they are less familiar with other areas in the Philippines, she said, adding that she hopes to introduce Taiwanese travelers to destinations beyond well-known spots such as Palawan.

The MECO head may still have plenty of work ahead, as the number of Taiwanese traveling to the Philippines totaled 234,043 in 2025, only 8,327 more than in 2024, despite the Philippines granting Taiwanese passport holders visa-free entry for stays of up to 14 days starting July 1, 2025, according to Taiwan's Tourism Administration's data.

With currently 130 flights per week between Taiwan and the Philippines, Padiernos said her office is looking to boost tourism by increasing flight connectivity, noting that better connections can also help attract investment.

She added that she is "looking forward to more people-to-people connection[s] between Taiwan and the Philippines."