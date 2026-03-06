Driver, possibly on drugs, causes fatal accident in Yilan City

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) A driver whom police suspect may have been under the influence of drugs caused collisions among multiple vehicles in Yilan City late Thursday, resulting in one person dead and many others injured.

The accident transpired at approximately 9 p.m. on Section 3 of Zhongshan Road in Yilan City.

The police said the pileup was caused by a man surnamed Lin (林) when he lost control of his speeding vehicle on a slippery road and impacted with a stopped car, leading to subsequent collisions involving six other vehicles, including a scooter.

According to police, the driver of the first car rammed into by Lin was the only fatality in the accident.

The victim, surnamed Chung (鍾), showed no signs of life when she arrived at a hospital and efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful, police said.

Lin, his passenger, and the scooter driver were all taken to a hospital to treat their injuries.

Police said that while Lin tested negative for alcohol, etomidate was discovered in his possession and he also tested positive for the drug, known more commonly as zombie oil for the sedated yet fidgety state the substance has been known to affect its users.

The Yilan District Prosecutors Office has taken over the case and will be investigating Lin for potential offenses against public safety under the Criminal Code and violations of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.