Highs in Taiwan to top 36% Saturday, with heat alert in effect

Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) Due to the effects of a strong Pacific high-pressure system, temperatures in Taiwan are expected to surpass 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), which has issued a heat alert in several cities and counties in the country.

A "yellow" heat advisory, warning of maximum temperatures reaching 36 degrees, has been issued for Taipei, New Taipei and Taoyuan cities, and Hsinchu County in the north, as well as Taichung City in central Taiwan, and Yunlin and Pingtung counties and Tainan and Kaohsiung cities in the south, the CWA said.

The heat warning is expected to stay in effect into Saturday afternoon, the CWA said, adding that scorching weather was also due to depleting cloud cover with daytime temperatures likely to range between 32 and 35 degrees elsewhere in Taiwan.

On outlying islands, where the weather is a little cooler, the CWA said the mercury is expected to range between 27-32 degrees in Penghu and Kinmen, and 27-30 degrees in Matsu.

The CWA urged people going outdoors to take precautions against sun exposure as ultraviolet (UV) levels are expected to reach dangerous levels, particularly around noon.

Citing the latest data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said that the Pacific high pressure stretched westward to exacerbate heat and boost temperatures to as high as 37 degrees on Saturday.

Wu said hot weather is expected to continue over the next 10 days with no signs of any weather front or northeasterly wind systems arriving soon to reduce the heat.

Meanwhile, the air quality across most of Taiwan was fair to good on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Environment.

However, parts of Hsinchu and Miaoli counties in the north and central Taiwan were under an "orange" alert, warning of unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart problems, the ministry said.