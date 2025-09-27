Taiwan headline news
09/27/2025 11:20 AM
Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Monthly minimum wage raised to NT$29,500, hourly wage hiked to NT$196, marking 10th straight year of increase
@China Times: Minimum hourly wage raised by NT$6, smallest increase in post-COVID era
@Liberty Times: Minimum wage raised in the 10th consecutive year to boost monthly wage to NT$29,500, hourly wage to NT$196
@Economic Daily News: Investors bullish on 16 stocks
@Commercial Times: 17 stocks sitting on sound fundamentals brave market headwinds
@Taipei Times: Allies urge Taiwan's inclusion at UN
