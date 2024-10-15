Taiwan cuts pension of retired general who attended unification event

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) Authorities in Taiwan have decided to reduce the monthly pension payments for a retired major general by 75 percent in accordance with the law after an investigation found he attended an event in Hong Kong promoting the political unification of China and Taiwan.

Retired Major General Tsang Yu-hsia (臧幼俠), who previously headed the Hung Fu-hsing Chapter of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), attended the Overseas Chinese World Conference for Promoting Peaceful Reunification of China in late August.

The KMT chapter was made up of retired military personnel and known for its hardline stance against Taiwanese independence and support for the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name).

Taiwanese media reported that Tsang stood during China's national anthem at the event, which was hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification, an organization headed by Wang Huning (王滬寧), a member of China's politburo standing committee.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said a review meeting had decided to cut Tsang's monthly pension payments by 75 percent for five years under Article 9-3 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

The law stipulates that people who previously served as deputy minister, chief intelligence officer, major general, or above in the fields of national defense, national security, foreign affairs or Chinese affairs may not participate in any ceremony or activity held by political parties, military, administrative or political agencies, or organizations of China that would "harm the national dignity."

Actions that "harm the national dignity" include "saluting the flag or emblems, singing anthems, or any other similar behavior" that symbolizes the political authority of China, the provision states.

The punishment is to be retroactively enforced from Aug. 20 of this year, the MND said.

Any award or medal that Tsang had received, except those marking his years of service, shall be recalled and voided, the MND said.

The decision was made after an investigation by the MND that included hearing Tsang's account and exchanging views, as well as holding a review meeting on Oct. 9, it added.

However, in a statement issued through his lawyer later on Tuesday, Tsang denied that he had been standing during China's national anthem at the event, adding that footage taken at the scene proved this.

Tsang said he would seek legal remedy.

The review meeting was attended by members from the MND, the National Security Bureau, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior and the Mainland Affairs Council.