2024 National Day souvenirs revealed

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The National Day preparatory committee on Tuesday unveiled an array of souvenirs including baseball caps, towels, thermos cups and badges that will be given to those attending this year's rally on Oct. 10.

The event director Kuo Shu-jen (虢恕仁) and hosts Wu Kai-wen (鄔凱雯) and Patty Lin (林佩潔) gave those attending the press conference at the Legislative Yuan a sneak peek at this year's commemorative items.

Wu said the baseball cap design includes this year's Oct. 10 National Day official logo which features the Chinese character for 10, (shi, 十) in blue, red and white -- the national flag colors.

Other treats include a face mask, bottled water, wet wipes, a national flag and temporary tattoo stickers, Lin said.

All those attending the rally will receive the souvenirs. Additionally, those unable to attend can still have a chance to get them by visiting https://www.facebook.com/rocbirthday/?locale=zh_TW.

Facebook users will have to share the event post and tag two friends. The 100 randomly selected people will be notified on Oct. 1, Wu said.

Kuo revealed that the Kaohsiung-based Nibun Chorus, which won a gold medal at the World Choir Games in 2023 and 2024, will sing the national anthem during the special occasion.

He also confirmed that six Indigenous tribes from Hualien will also perform during the event.