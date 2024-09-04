Prosecutors appeal ruling releasing TPP leader Ko Wen-je without bail

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) The Taipei District Prosecutors Office on Tuesday requested the high court overturn its ruling that released Taiwan People's Party (TPP) leader Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) without bail on Monday, citing strengthened evidence in relation to alleged corruption dating back to Ko's tenure as Taipei mayor.

The Taiwan High Court also announced that the case has been assigned to a panel consisting of Presiding Judge Hsu Tai-cheng (許泰誠), Judge Chung Ya-lan (鍾雅蘭), and Associate Judge Wei Chun-ming (魏俊明).

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office had initiated an investigation into the re-development of Core Pacific City in May this year. The project involves building a new office complex named Core Pacific Plaza on the site of the Core Pacific City shopping mall in Taipei's Songshan District.

Investigators searched 48 locations on Aug. 28 and searched Ko's residence and the TPP headquarters on Aug. 30. Ko was arrested on Saturday after being trying to leave the prosecutors' office following lengthy questioning.

Prosecutors allege that former Taipei Mayor Ko and former Deputy Mayor Pong Cheng-sheng (彭振聲) violated the Anti-Corruption Act by receiving bribes and seeking personal gain for themselves and others through their official positions in the Taipei City Government.

Prosecutors had asked the court on Sunday to formally detain both individuals and hold them incommunicado while they continued their investigation.

However, on Monday, the Taipei District Court ordered that Ko be released without bail while Pong be detained and held incommunicado.

On Tuesday, Pong's attorney filed an appeal against his detention, arguing there was no justification for it. The Taipei District Court said it will forward the appeal and relevant documents to the Taiwan High Court after reviewing the case.

Taipei City Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei (應曉薇), Ying's assistant Wu Shun-min (吳順民) and Core Pacific Group Chairman Sheen Ching-jing (沈慶京) are currently being held incommunicado in relation to the case.

(By Hsieh Hsing-en, Liu Shih-yi and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/JT

