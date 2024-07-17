DEFENSE/New deepfake tech could help military with anti-cognitive warfare: Institute
Taipei, July 17 (CNA) A defense research and development institute said Tuesday that it had boosted its deepfake technology capabilities which could help the military with anti-cognitive warfare.
Huang Yi-chin (黃益進), information division chief at the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science & Technology, said the institute had developed capabilities in deepfake operations, which often involve the creation of highly realistic fake content that can quickly spread online.
Deepfake applications include the production of fake images, voices, videos and others, he said at a press briefing.
Deepfake technology is commonly used in cognitive warfare to confuse the enemy and weaken their resolve, Huang said, explaining it can also be applied in phishing emails to steal personal and confidential data.
Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Sun Li-fang (孫立方), who also attended the briefing, said that there is usually an uptick in false information during the Han Kuang exercises, such as claims of military defections or significant mistakes causing casualties.
The annual Han Kuang exercises, Taiwan's biggest military drills, will take place on July 22-26 this year.
The exercises have been held every year since 1984 to test Taiwan's combat readiness in the face of a possible Chinese invasion.
