Opposition parties urge dialogue, de-escalation amid fishing boat incident

Taipei, July 3 (CNA) The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) on Wednesday urged the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to engage in official dialogue with Beijing to de-escalate cross-strait tensions.

The remarks were in reference to a Taiwan-registered fishing vessel which was seized by the Chinese Coast Guard Tuesday night while illegally fishing in Chinese waters.

The Penghu-based boat Da Jin Man No.88 was fishing for squid in Chinese waters during the closed season, when it was intercepted by three China Coast Guard vessels at 8:10 p.m. that night, according to Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration.

The TPP and KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said separately that escalating tensions between the two side of the Taiwan Strait have created a vicious cycle that is taking its toll on ordinary people and called for better communication.

The TPP statement urged a quick start of bilateral communication with Beijing through official channels to effectively resolve conflicts.

Meanwhile, DPP lawmaker Chuang Jui-hsiung (莊瑞雄) said he respected China's desire to protect marine resources, but also called on Beijing not to involve fishermen in political disputes.

(By Kuo Chien-shen, Liu Kuan-ting, Wang Yang-yu and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/AW

