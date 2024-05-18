Focus Taiwan App
Article by article review of reform bills halted until May 21

05/18/2024 12:23 AM
KMT lawmakers pose for a group photo after Friday's legislative session, holding signs saying "the Legislature needs reforms, people want the truth." CNA photo May 18, 2024
Taipei, May 18 (CNA) Lawmakers stopped the review of several controversial parliamentary reforms bills article by article at Friday midnight as Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) announced the end of the day's plenary session.

"Now it's 12 a.m., and today's session has come to an end. The meeting will continue at 9 a.m. on May 21," Han said after lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and opposition Kuomintang and Taiwan People's Party engaged in physical scuffles and verbal attacks over the controversial bills, including amendments that would give the Legislature additional powers, throughout Friday.

DPP lawmaker hold signs claiming "democracy is dead" after Friday's plenary session is concluded. CNA photo May 18, 2024
