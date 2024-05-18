Article by article review of reform bills halted until May 21

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 18 (CNA) Lawmakers stopped the review of several controversial parliamentary reforms bills article by article at Friday midnight as Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) announced the end of the day's plenary session.

"Now it's 12 a.m., and today's session has come to an end. The meeting will continue at 9 a.m. on May 21," Han said after lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and opposition Kuomintang and Taiwan People's Party engaged in physical scuffles and verbal attacks over the controversial bills, including amendments that would give the Legislature additional powers, throughout Friday.

(By Elaine Hou) Enditem/

