European parliamentary delegation visits Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 25 (CNA) A delegation from the European Parliament and German Bundestag arrived in Taiwan on Monday for a four-day visit to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other high-level government officials, according to the foreign ministry.

During the meetings, the discussions will include topics such as the latest political and economic developments in Taiwan, economic and trade relations between the European Union and Taiwan, and human rights and environmental protection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) will also host a banquet for the delegation, which is being led by Reinhard Bütikofer, chairman of the European Parliament's committee for relations with the People's Republic of China, according to MOFA.

Reinhard Bütikofer, chairman of the European Parliament's committee for relations with the People's Republic of China. CNA file photo

The delegation's itinerary over the four days also includes meetings with Taiwanese lawmakers, as well as visits to NGOs and the headquarters of Taiwan's major political parties, MOFA said.

One of the delegation members, Heidi Hautala, is the second sitting vice president of the European Parliament to ever visit Taiwan, after Nicola Beer in 2022.

The other members of the delegation are Agnieszka Brugger, vice chair of the German Greens parliamentary group; Till Steffen, deputy chairman of the German-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group; and Boris Mijatovic, spokesperson for Human Rights and Humanitarian aid for the Alliance 90/the Greens Parliamentary Group, according to MOFA.

Earlier this month, the delegation's leader Bütikofer met with Taiwan Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) when she visited the European Parliament, MOFA said.

Meanwhile, a seven-member parliamentary delegation from Romania is also on a visit to Taiwan, led by Senator Cătălin-Daniel Fenechiu, who chairs the Romania-Taiwan Parliamentarian Friendship Group, MOFA said in another press release Monday.

The seven-member parliamentary delegation from Romania arrives in Taiwan. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The delegation, which arrived Monday on a six-day visit, includes members from both chambers of parliament, namely the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, MOFA said.



The Romanian parliamentarians are scheduled to visit the Legislative Yuan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, National Development Council and other government agencies, according to MOFA.



As their mission is mainly to explore areas of cooperation between Taiwan and Romania, the members will also visit the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, Industrial Technology Research Institute, Hsinchu Science Park and several high-tech companies, the foreign ministry said.