Taiwan representative in U.K. meets with House of Commons speaker

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, March 1 (CNA) Taiwan's representative to the United Kingdom Vincent Yao (姚金祥) met with the U.K.'s House of Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle on Feb. 29, according to the Taipei Representative Office in the U.K.

Yao and Hoyle discussed ways to strengthen the Taiwan-U.K. relationship and talked about current global issues during the 30-minute exchange, the office told CNA.

In an interview with CNA in February, Yao said he would devote himself to promoting strategic communications with different sectors in the country and seek to loosen the U.K.'s self-imposed restrictions on official relations with Taiwan.

He said he would also work on enhancing the U.K.'s understanding of Taiwan's strategic value to its national interests from a broader, multi-level perspective, to continue promoting mutually beneficial bilateral relations.

Yao assumed office on Jan. 10, 2024, and has since been interviewed by several British media platforms, including the British Broadcasting Corp. He has also participated in think tank discussions, including talks held by the Council on Geostrategy.

Meanwhile, Hoyle met with the preceding Taiwan Representative to the U.K. Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) on March 28, 2023, the first time he met with a Taiwan Representative since he assumed office in Nov. 2019.