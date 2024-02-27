President, VP's asset declarations published

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) cash holdings increased by NT$3.53 million (US$111,647) to nearly NT$63 million last year, the Control Yuan's latest asset declaration report published Tuesday showed.

Meanwhile, Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) reported a decline of around NT$340,000 to NT$2.15 million, according to the Control Yuan.

Tsai had NT$62,981,136 in her bank accounts, the report dated Nov. 1, 2023 showed, up roughly NT$3.53 million from her previous filing of 59,443,953 in November 2022.

Tsai also declared part ownership of land in Taipei's Wenshan, Neihu, Zhongshan, Shilin, Songshan and Da'an districts and New Taipei's Banqiao and Yonghe districts, the report showed.

She declared securities worth NT$4.13 million, according to the report, which revealed she also had investments worth NT$1.1 million in Tong Dao Co., a company owned by her family.

Tsai also rented out land to Tong Dao for NT$90,000 per month, the report said.

As for the presidential election subsidy, an amount based on the number of votes Tsai received in the 2020 presidential election, the president said she had delegated management of the funds to a law firm.

Tsai wrote in the declaration that the funds had been used for covering campaign expenses, donating to her foundation, philanthropy, and other business needs.

As of Nov. 1, 2023, the account held nearly NT$88.37 million, down about NT$6.16 million from her previous filing, the report showed.

Meanwhile, Lai, the president-elect, declared ownership of a plot of land and a property in Tainan.

The vice president also declared a Toyota car, as well as NT$2.15 million in savings, a decline of around NT$340,000 from a year earlier.