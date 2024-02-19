DPP at-large Legislator Wang Cheng-hsu sworn in to replace You

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) Wang Cheng-hsu (王正旭) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took the oath of office as an at-large legislator on Monday, filling a vacancy left by former Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), who quit after he lost the vote earlier this month to retain that position.

Wang, chairman of the Hope Foundation for Cancer Care, was listed in 13th place on the DPP's at-large legislator register, which meant he was the first pick for the party after You resigned following his loss to Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Kuomintang (KMT) in the Feb. 1 speakership vote.

On Monday, Wang was sworn in as an at-large legislator in a ceremony presided over by Constitutional Court Justice Tsai Tzung-jen (蔡宗珍) and witnessed by Han, vice speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), the DPP and the KMT caucus whips and former DPP Legislator Chiu Tai-yuan (邱泰源).

Speaking to reporters following the ceremony, Wang said he is poised to help advance healthcare in Taiwan, in line with President-elect Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) plans to build a healthier society.

Wang expressed the hope to serve on the Legislature's Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee to help achieve the goal.

Chiu, who currently serves as honorary president of the Taiwan Medical Association, said there is still much room for improvement in Taiwan's medical sector, and it has been striving for a long time to provide better healthcare to the public.

Wang has the qualifications, professional expertise and experience to help with that effort, Chiu said, adding that the medical community fully supports the selection of Wang as the new legislator.