Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) Taiwanese businesses at home and in China urged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government to review and revise its policies related to cross-strait relations after winning an unprecedented third consecutive presidential term on Saturday.

Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) secured victory in Taiwan's presidential election with 40.05 percent of the votes.

Hours after the announcement, Lee Cheng-hung (李政宏), president of the Association of Taiwan Investment Enterprises on the Mainland, said in a telephone interview with CNA that although the election results left him disappointed, he respected voters' choice.

However, Lee said that when formulating cross-strait policy, the ruling party should bear in mind that more than 8 million people voted for non-DPP candidates.

"The new DPP government should draw a lesson from this bitter experience [of a majority of voters backing other parties] and present a better policy to help Taiwanese people strive for a better life and future," he added.

In terms of future cross-strait policies, Lee said that it was "a necessity to modify" incorrect and inappropriate policies because only through close exchanges and cooperation between the two sides across the strait can mutual peace and stability prevail.

Lai has been targeted by the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Beijing's propaganda machinery for his description of himself as a "pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence," although he has sought to walk back that characterization in recent months.

Taiwan's new president-elect Lai Ching-te (left) and the nation's new vice president-elect Hsiao Bi-khim wave at the crowd during a press conference declaring their victory in the presidential election Saturday. CNA photo Jan. 13, 2024

Noting that cross-strait relations are issues of global concern, Lee highlighted the importance of cross-strait peace and stability, saying it has great implications for the global economy.

Tsai Shih-ming (蔡世明), a Taiwanese businessman in Shanghai, warned in a phone interview with CNA there would be no honeymoon period with China for the DPP after winning Saturday's presidential election.

Arguing that China would judge the administrative team by their deeds, not just by their words, Tsai said China still held the initiative concerning the resumption of exchanges.

On Sunday, Hander Chang (張致遠), secretary-general of the Hsinchu-based Taiwan Science Park Association of Science and Industry, said that while Taiwan's trade dependence on the Chinese market has fallen in recent years, the country remained a large export destination for Taiwan's goods.

Chang added that an abrupt cooling in cross-strait relations was not in the interests of Taiwan.

Chang stressed that all sectors believe that Taiwan should resume cooperation with China as soon as possible after the presidential and legislative elections on Saturday because Taiwan is small and cross-strait collaboration is of great importance to it.

Meanwhile, Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), chairwoman of Taiwan-based silicon wafer supplier GlobalWafers Co., said that while the company has expanded its business globally, it hopes that Taiwan can maintain stable engagement with other countries.

Also Sunday, Frank Huang (黃崇仁), chairman of Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., told CNA that despite Taiwan's strength in the global semiconductor supply chain, it still needs to talk with China given the huge Chinese market. "Taiwan could not completely rely on the United States. It should deal with China and maintain peace across the strait," he added.

In Saturday's presidential election, the DPP's Lai received 5,586,019 votes, or 40.05 percent of the total, defeating main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), who took 33.49 percent of the vote, and Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP), who garnered 26.46 percent, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC).