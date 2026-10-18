Taiwan headline news
10/18/2026 12:07 PM
Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Nine major banks exposed to troubled offshore wind project loans
@China Times: Low birthrate and aging population to impact tax revenue, halving annual revenue in 34 years
@Liberty Times: Foreign forces should not interfere in Taiwan's elections; outside interference always backfires: Jaw Shau-kong
@Economic Daily News: 16 Taiwan stocks gain institutional support amid market volatility
@Commercial Times: 16 Taiwan stocks with strong fundamentals poised for Q4 gains
@Taipei Times: Military to enlist civilians to map coast
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