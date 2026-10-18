Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus TaiwanEnfoque en Taiwán
Search

Taiwan headline news

10/18/2026 12:07 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Nine major banks exposed to troubled offshore wind project loans

@China Times: Low birthrate and aging population to impact tax revenue, halving annual revenue in 34 years

@Liberty Times: Foreign forces should not interfere in Taiwan's elections; outside interference always backfires: Jaw Shau-kong

@Economic Daily News: 16 Taiwan stocks gain institutional support amid market volatility

@Commercial Times: 16 Taiwan stocks with strong fundamentals poised for Q4 gains

@Taipei Times: Military to enlist civilians to map coast

Enditem/cs

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    93