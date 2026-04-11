Taipei promotes gender equality in funeral ceremonies

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Taipei, April 11 (CNA) The Taipei City government is extending its push for gender equality into the often-overlooked area of funeral arrangements, following the publication in February of guidelines promoting gender-equal funerals for businesses and the public.

The cover of the guideline. Screenshot from Taipei City Government's Mortuary Service Office

According to the guidelines, traditional Taiwanese mortuary culture has typically placed men in ceremonial leadership roles, while women handled caregiving and logistical tasks.

"The identities of transgender and LGBTQ+ individuals are often overlooked or excluded, meaning that loved ones or partners with close emotional ties may be unable to participate in or express their grief," the guidelines for funeral businesses state.

They add that "we can break down the constraints of gender roles, so that every family member, partner, and caregiver, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, can participate equally in saying goodbye."

Kuo Hsien-hung (郭憲鴻), head of the Taipei Funeral Service Industry Association, described the publication as a step toward a more gender-equal funeral culture in Taiwan in a recent interview with CNA.

He noted, however, that many in the industry have taken a cautious approach to the guidelines.

Roughly one-third of businesses appeared opposed to the idea, another third were still trying to understand it, and the rest were relatively supportive, Kuo said.

"To put it bluntly, businesses follow market demand," said Kuo, who also owns Melon Life Travel, a Taipei-based mortuary service company. "Learning a new way to conduct mortuary services requires time and resources."

Of the roughly 300 registered funeral businesses in Taipei, only about 10 to 15 have requested copies of the guidelines, he added. "The ratio is not high. I think change takes time."

The guidelines carry no legal weight and impose no obligations on funeral businesses, Kuo said.

Photo taken from Pexels for illustrative purposes

Given that many people in Taiwan have limited experience with traditional funeral procedures, funeral service providers typically control what options grieving families are made aware of, according to Chen Chih-hao (陳智豪), deputy director of the Taipei City Mortuary Services Office.

The industry, however, has long lacked gender sensitivity, he said.

Photo taken from Pexels for illustrative purposes

Traditional Taiwanese funerals follow a rigid hierarchy centered on the male bloodline. Historically, male relatives are expected to announce the death, carry the spirit tablet, lead mourning rites, and appear first in the obituary.

"Funerals were meant to ensure the orderly transfer of authority and continuation of the family line," Kuo said. "But today, a funeral is more a reflection of individual identity."

The public-facing brochures guide families through each stage of a traditional Taiwanese funeral, with a 13-chapter appendix outlining how each step can be renegotiated with service providers.

Under tradition, only grandsons of the deceased could lead the funeral procession, "but granddaughters should be allowed to do so too," Chen said.

Chen added that the guidelines are designed to help families of transgender or same-sex individuals negotiate with funeral service providers in ways that reflect the deceased's gender identity.

For instance, if a person assigned male at birth identified as female, "their family could choose a neutral or feminine shroud," Chen said.

While official plans have not been finalized, Kuo said he is considering implementing a certification system within the next two years.

The system would formally recognize funeral service providers that meet gender-equality standards, with performance potentially tied to annual industry evaluations, said Kuo.