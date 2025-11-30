Focus Taiwan App
Fire at recycling facility blackens air in parts of Taoyuan

11/30/2025 10:47 AM
Black smoke billows out of a recycling facility in Taoyuan's Luzhu District Sunday morning. CNA photo Nov. 30, 2025
Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) A fire broke out at a recycling facility in Taoyuan's Luzhu District early Sunday, sending black smoke billowing into parts of the city's Luzhu, Zhongli and Dayuan districts, authorities said.

The Taoyuan City Fire Department said it received a call at 7:10 a.m. Sunday about a fire in an industrial area on Long'an Street Section 2.

The department said the fire was burning electrical cables at what appeared to be a recycling facility, and that no one was trapped inside the facility.

In a post on social media, the Taoyuan City government urged people in areas downwind of the blaze to tightly close their doors and windows and wear a mask due to expected air pollution.

Based on current wind directions, areas including Zhongli District's Neiding Village, Luzhu District's Zhongfu and Xinzhuang villages, and Dayuan District's Wuquan Village are likely to be affected by the pollution, the city's environmental protection department said.

(By Wu Jui-chi and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem

