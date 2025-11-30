Taiwan envoy meets with new SVG leader, extends Lai's congratulations
Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Taiwan's ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has met with the newly elected prime minister of the Caribbean ally, Godwin Friday, to convey congratulations from President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Sunday.
In a statement, MOFA said Ambassador Fiona Fan (范惠君) delivered Lai's message during their meeting, and that the prime minister asked her to relay his thanks in return. MOFA did not say when the meeting took place or provide further details.
The ministry released the statement in response to a CNA query about the outlook for Taiwan-SVG relations.
Friday's New Democratic Party (NDP) has previously proposed switching recognition from Taiwan to Beijing, although the new prime minister did not publicly address the issue during the campaign.
He was sworn in after the NDP won 14 of the 15 parliamentary seats in Friday's general election, ending Unity Labor Party leader Ralph Gonsalves' 24-year rule.
At his swearing-in ceremony, Friday called the result a clear mandate for "major, transformational changes" and pledged to work with "every sinew in our body" to deliver on campaign promises, according to Dominica News Online.
Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China (ROC), established diplomatic relations with SVG in 1981.
