Sporadic showers forecast for parts of Taiwan Sunday; weather to cool Tuesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast sporadic showers in parts of Taiwan on Sunday and Monday, especially on the north coast, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south.

Warm weather is expected through Tuesday evening, with daytime highs ranging from 24 to 28 degrees Celsius across the country, and lows hovering around 18-20 degrees, according to CWA data.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Koto is moving slowly near the seas west of the Philippines and will not directly affect Taiwan, the CWA said.

On Tuesday evening, seasonal northeasterly winds will strengthen and drive temperatures down, CWA forecaster Cheng Chieh-jen (鄭傑仁) told CNA.

Lows will hover at 15-17 degrees in northern and central Taiwan and drop 3-4 degrees to around 18-19 degrees in the south, while daytime highs in the north will remain below 20 degrees, Cheng said.

Regarding precipitation from Tuesday to Thursday, the CWA forecast sporadic showers in northern and eastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula and mountainous regions in central and southern Taiwan. Other parts of the island will see cloudy to sunny weather.

Temperatures will rebound during the daytime on Friday and Saturday, while remaining cool in the early mornings and at night, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, the showers will recede to the north coast, mountainous regions in the Greater Taipei Area, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, while other parts of the island will see cloudy to sunny skies, the CWA said.