Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

VP Hsiao, EU envoy join 'sustainability' mountain hike in New Taipei

11/29/2025 09:08 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwan’s Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (center), Environment Minister Peng Chi-ming (second left), and Sports Minister Lee Yang (left) attend a hiking event in New Taipei on Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 29, 2025
Taiwan’s Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (center), Environment Minister Peng Chi-ming (second left), and Sports Minister Lee Yang (left) attend a hiking event in New Taipei on Saturday. CNA photo Nov. 29, 2025

New Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Saturday attended a hiking event promoting sustainability in New Taipei, joined by European Union (EU) Representative to Taiwan Lutz Güllner.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Environment (MOENV), inviting participants to hike up a 3.5-kilometer trail to the top of Guanyinshan and pick up trash along the way.

Hsiao said the occasion felt "especially meaningful," having recently returned from Belgium to "partner with our European friends."

The vice president, who addressed the 2025 Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) summit in Brussels on Nov. 7, said Taiwan would seek to continue working with the EU to promote sustainability.

Meanwhile, Güllner said the event aimed to "send a signal" that environmental protection "starts with small steps" and that it is a "shared goal" for the EU and Taiwan.

To reinforce its low-carbon message, the MOENV said in a statement that the event, which was open to the public, banned bottled water and encouraged participants to take public transportation or carpool.

Despite the hike's emphasis on trail cleanup and low-carbon practices, photos of the event posted by the organizers showed no visible evidence of trash pick-up, such as bags, tools or sorted waste.

Participants were instead pictured holding commemorative towels and what appeared to be a newly printed plastic banner reading "Hike Green," as well as using disposable meal boxes.

When asked by CNA about the total amount of trash collected during the event, the MOENV said it did not have such a figure.

(By Sunrise Huang, Wen Kuei-hsiang and Hsiao Hsu-chen)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    65