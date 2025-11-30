Focus Taiwan App
Taiwanese carriers complete Airbus A320 software fix: CAA

11/30/2025 01:05 PM
Planes are parked around gates inside the Taoyuan International Airport in this CNA photo for illustrative purpose
Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) All Taiwanese airlines completed the required software restoration on Airbus A320-series aircraft before 7 a.m. Sunday, following an emergency directive issued after a technical failure in the United States, Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) said.

Airbus announced on Friday that around 6,000 A320-family jets worldwide must undergo software updates and may not be operated without the fix. The announcement followed reports of a flight-control system malfunction linked to solar flare interference.

According to the CAA, it received the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's (EASA) emergency airworthiness directive on Saturday and immediately instructed local airlines to carry out inspections and the necessary software updates before the order took effect at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The CAA said all in-service A320-family aircraft operated by Taiwanese carriers had completed the required updates before the deadline.

Only Tigerair Taiwan reported minor delays due to the adjustments, while all other airlines operated normally.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/cs

