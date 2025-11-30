Focus Taiwan App
11/30/2025 09:03 AM
Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Airbus issues recall notice for all A320 airliners

@China Times: Legislature looks to pass bill halting civil service pension cuts by Dec. 12

@Liberty Times: Chi Po-lin satellite passes over Taiwan and sends communications for first time

@Economic Daily News: 14 hot stocks of companies partnering with Google on AI

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks sought by institutional investors as Taiwan shares rebound

@Taipei Times: Beijing building bases on coast: MAC

