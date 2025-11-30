Focus Taiwan App
Taiwan marine found dead in an apparent suicide

11/30/2025 12:59 PM
An ambulance transports a patient in this CNA file photo for illustrative purpose
An ambulance transports a patient in this CNA file photo for illustrative purpose

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) A Taiwanese marine was found shot dead in a military sentry box on a base in Kaohsiung Saturday night in an apparent suicide.

The first lieutenant surnamed Hsu (許) was found dead inside the sentry box after he managed to obtain a gun and an unknown quantity of ammunition from the base at around 7 p.m. Saturday, the ROC Marine Corps Command said in a press release.

The gun and ammunition were accessible for regular maintenance, according to the command.

Following the incident, the command immediately sealed off the crime scene to preserve evidence, pending a police investigation.

The command also contacted Hsu's family and is helping them to deal with the aftermath of the incident, it added.

It did not provide further details on when or where the incident occurred.

According to local media, Hsu, a member of Kaohsiung-based Marine Corps' 99th Brigade, was found dead in one of the corps' bases in the southern port city.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts in Taiwan, please call the 1925, 1995, or 1980 hotlines for help.

(By Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/cs

