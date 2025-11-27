Taiwanese, French researchers honored for research on yeast evolution

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, Nov. 26 (CNA) Taiwanese genomicist Jason Tsai (蔡怡陞) and French researcher Gianni Liti were awarded the Franco-Taiwanese Scientific Grand Prize in Paris on Wednesday for their groundbreaking work on yeast evolution and genetic variation.

Co-founded by the French Academy of Sciences and Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), the annual prize recognizes outstanding collaborative achievements in science and technology between the two countries.

Tsai, an evolutionary genomicist at Academia Sinica's Biodiversity Research Center, explores microbial adaptation and diversity through the study of ecology, evolutionary biology and genomics. His team has discovered nine pre-domesticated lineages -- or wild ancestors -- of brewer's yeast in Taiwan's broadleaf forests, highlighting the island as a major location for ancestral yeast diversity.

Liti, a researcher at the Institute for Research on Cancer and Aging, Nice (IRCAN), studies the genetic basis of human traits such as cancer susceptibility and aging, using budding yeast as a model. His work has significantly advanced the understanding of yeast origins, evolution, and domestication.

Tsai told CNA that yeast is widely used in brewing and baking, and while humans understand its molecular biology, its role in nature remains unclear. He said his team aims to uncover how yeast functions in the wild, which in turn could inform practical applications.

"The next step is to complete this puzzle," Tsai said, referring to the migration and evolution of yeast before it was domesticated.

The award ceremony in Paris was hosted by Chen Bing-yu (陳炳宇), deputy head of the NSTC; Taiwan's representative to France, Hao Pei-chih (郝培芝); and Francis-André Wollman, deputy head of international collaboration at the French Academy of Sciences.

In his remarks, Chen said France values academic freedom and scientific excellence, while Taiwan prioritizes long-term partnerships with France.

This year's ceremony was especially meaningful, as it was the first award presentation since Taiwan and France signed a new cooperation agreement last year, highlighting the continuity of their partnership, Wollman said.

Meanwhile, Hao said the close scientific collaboration between Taiwan and France stems not only from the two countries' outstanding academic achievements, but also from deep and meaningful shared values within their societies.