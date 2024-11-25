Taiwan to hold parade for baseball team after WBSC Premier12 win

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) A parade to celebrate Taiwan's first victory in a senior international baseball tournament will be held on Ketagalan Boulevard on Tuesday, the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) said in a statement issued Monday.

Taiwan topped Japan 4-0 on Sunday to win the World Baseball Softball Confederation's (WBSC) Premier12 Championship for the first time, sparking jubilation across Taiwan and calls for various ways to celebrate the victory.

The parade will start at 3:20 p.m. from the intersection of Ketagalan Boulevard and Gongyuan Rd., and then pass through Xiangyang Rd. and Taipei's "Canyon of Heroes" along Guanqian Rd., where paper flowers will be released to pay tribute to the team, the GACC said.

It will then turn left to the south side of Sect. 1 of Zhongxiao West Rd., shift left to Sec. 1 of Chongqing South Rd., and finally arrive at the Presidential Office.

At the end of the parade, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) will greet the players and hold a reception for them at the Presidential Office, the GACC statement said.

Team Taiwan celebrates its historic WBSC Premier12 win inside the Tokyo Dome on Sunday. CNA photo Nov. 24, 2024

Eight tents will be set up along the route to distribute small "Team Taiwan" flags and national flags for use exclusively in the parade, and several "support stations" for cheerleaders and fans will line the route to cheer the players on, the statement said.

People who cannot attend the event can watch it live on YouTube, according to the GACC. More information about the event is available at the GACC's social media platforms.