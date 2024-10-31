Andy Lau's Taipei concert postponed due to Typhoon Kong-rey

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Hong Kong singer Andy Lau's (劉德華) concert scheduled for Thursday night at Taipei Arena was postponed until Nov. 2 due to the arrival of Typhoon Kong-rey, his agency announced that afternoon.

The concert originally slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday has been rescheduled to Nov. 2 at noon, with people who bought tickets allowed to attend the upcoming concert with their tickets and identity cards, according to SuperDome, the event organizer.

Anyone unable to attend the rescheduled event can get a full refund for the tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Thursday concert, with the refund service charge waived. Applications for refunds will last until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6. However, the tickets cannot be transferred to other people, according to SuperDome.

SuperDome said Thursday it received notification from Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC), the operator of the event venue, that the concert would be postponed due to Typhoon Kong-rey.

TRTC said that after considering the safety of concertgoers and in accordance with the contract signed with the organizers, it notified the latter that Lau's concert on Thursday night would not go ahead.

Lau's "Today is the Day Andy Lau Concert Tour 2024 Taipei Station" was slated to take place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, with four performances at Taipei Arena.

Typhoon Kong-rey made landfall in Taitung's Chenggong Township in eastern Taiwan at 1:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the typhoon -- the first in history to make landfall after mid-October -- was located 90 kilometers northwest of Taitung County and moving in a north-northeast at 17-24 kph, CWA data showed.

The fast-moving storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 184 kph, with gusts of up to 227 kph, CWA data showed.