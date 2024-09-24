Photo exhibition on Gandhi opens in Taichung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The Indian representative office in Taiwan opened a photo exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi in Taichung on Tuesday to mark the Father of India's upcoming birthday on Oct. 2.

The exhibition titled "Explore the Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi," being held by the India Taipei Association (ITA) and Taichung's Cultural Affairs Bureau at the Taichung Library, features a collection of photos capturing Gandhi's life, from his early activism to his role in India's independence movement.

The ITA represents Indian interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

ITA Director General Manharshinh Yadav, India's top envoy to Taiwan, said the event "not only honors Gandhi's immense contributions to global peace and nonviolence but also serves as a reminder of the relevance of his teachings today."

"Gandhi's message resonates strongly with Taiwan, a society that upholds democracy and human dignity. His philosophy of Satyagraha --emphasizing peaceful resistance and dialogue -- parallels Taiwan's commitment to resolving conflicts through democratic means and civil discourse," he said.

Yadav said the ITA's efforts to bring this exhibition to Taiwan "symbolize the growing partnership between India and Taiwan."

The collaboration celebrates "the shared values of peace, tolerance, and justice, which both cherish" and "stands as a testament to the strong cultural and historical ties between the two partners," he said.

The exhibition, for which admission is free, will run until Oct. 27.

Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist, and political ethicist who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India's independence from British rule.