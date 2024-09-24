Photo exhibition on Gandhi opens in Taichung
Taipei, Sept. 24 (CNA) The Indian representative office in Taiwan opened a photo exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi in Taichung on Tuesday to mark the Father of India's upcoming birthday on Oct. 2.
The exhibition titled "Explore the Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi," being held by the India Taipei Association (ITA) and Taichung's Cultural Affairs Bureau at the Taichung Library, features a collection of photos capturing Gandhi's life, from his early activism to his role in India's independence movement.
The ITA represents Indian interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.
ITA Director General Manharshinh Yadav, India's top envoy to Taiwan, said the event "not only honors Gandhi's immense contributions to global peace and nonviolence but also serves as a reminder of the relevance of his teachings today."
"Gandhi's message resonates strongly with Taiwan, a society that upholds democracy and human dignity. His philosophy of Satyagraha --emphasizing peaceful resistance and dialogue -- parallels Taiwan's commitment to resolving conflicts through democratic means and civil discourse," he said.
Yadav said the ITA's efforts to bring this exhibition to Taiwan "symbolize the growing partnership between India and Taiwan."
The collaboration celebrates "the shared values of peace, tolerance, and justice, which both cherish" and "stands as a testament to the strong cultural and historical ties between the two partners," he said.
The exhibition, for which admission is free, will run until Oct. 27.
Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist, and political ethicist who employed nonviolent resistance to lead the successful campaign for India's independence from British rule.
- Society
Pesticide detected in all survivors of Taitung food poisoning incident09/24/2024 06:47 PM
- Society
Yilan fisherman releases rare sea snail per deal with buyer09/24/2024 06:41 PM
- Society
Ex-Yuanli Township head indicted for bribery09/24/2024 06:39 PM
- Politics
Taiwan urges U.S. to include it in joint weapons production list09/24/2024 06:10 PM
- Politics
Coast Guard evaluates new tech after convicted tycoon's yacht escape09/24/2024 06:09 PM