Dajia Mazu heads home after 9-day pilgrimage

Taichung, April 14 (CNA) An effigy designated for the annual Mazu pilgrimage by Taichung's Dajia Jenn Lann Temple will return to its altar late Sunday to early Monday after completing its nine-day journey.

As per tradition, the religious procession including the sea goddess and countless devotees from across Taiwan covered a distance of about 340 kilometers around central Taiwan, departing at 11 p.m. on April 5 from Jenn Lan Temple, where it is scheduled to return late Sunday to early Monday.

The route of the procession included stops at more than 100 temples in Taichung, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi.

Midway through the annual journey, the Mazu statue was housed at Chiayi's Hsin Kang Feng Tian Temple on April 9, where followers worshiped the deity and celebrated her birthday.

Large crowds of believers flocked to witness the procession and Mazu palanquin to pray for good fortune, with many dropping to their hands and knees so the palanquin could pass over them.

The sheer number of people this year delayed the deity's public itinerary.

As a result, The statue fell seven hours behind its Saturday schedule, arriving at the city's Qingshui Chaoxing Temple at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, where it remained for less than four hours before beginning the journey back to Jenn Lann Temple at 6:05 a.m.

Along the route of the procession, volunteers and businesses provided free beverages to followers and pilgrims.

Employees of Taiwan's Matsu Milk Tea company give away free beverages to pilgrims on Sunday. Photo courtesy of a private contributor

CNA also found two Mandarin students from Spain who came from Taipei to experience the religious event.

According to the unnamed students, they plan to follow the statue back to Jenn Lann Temple.

Moreover, there was a significant increase in traffic into Taichung particularly in the direction of Dajia District.

With the revised pace of the procession, the deity's statue is scheduled to be returned to its altar at 12 a.m. Monday.

(By Chao Li-yen and James Lo) Enditem/AW