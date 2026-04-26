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MAC condemns retired officer's China trip, backs legal changes

04/26/2026 09:05 PM
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Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council. CNA file photo
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council. CNA file photo

Taipei, April 26 (CNA) Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Sunday condemned a retired naval officer for making pro-Beijing remarks at a Chinese military event, and backed legal changes to address such conduct.

The MAC said retired lieutenant commander Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩) took part in activities hosted by China's military and "cooperated with united front propaganda," calling the behavior "reprehensible."

According to Chinese media reports, Lu visited naval vessels in Qingdao City on Thursday during an event marking the 77th anniversary of the Chinese navy, touring a guided-missile destroyer and a frigate.

He was cited as saying "people on both sides of the Strait are one family" and that "a strong motherland means Taiwan is safe," while also leaving messages supporting closer cross-strait ties.

The MAC said authorities will examine whether Lu's actions breached existing regulations, noting that similar cases have raised concerns about challenges to Taiwan's democratic system.

The council said it has proposed amendments to the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area to introduce penalties for certain conduct by retired military personnel, and called for public support.

Separately, the Veterans Affairs Council condemned Lu's actions, saying they ran counter to the military's duty to safeguard the country even after retirement.

The council said Lu's remarks and conduct amounted to a betrayal of the military and public trust, and voiced support for legal changes.

(By Chang Shu-ling and Lee Hsin-Yin)

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