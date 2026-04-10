Xi's 'shared ancestry' remark 'major expression of goodwill': KMT chair

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Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The chairperson of Taiwan's main opposition party described Chinese President Xi Jinping's (習近平) remarks on Friday -- that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share the same ancestry and should be united -- as a "major expression of goodwill" after meeting with him that day.

At a press conference in Beijing, Kuomintang (KMT) Chairperson Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) was asked whether she shared Xi's vision of "reunification" between Taiwan and China.

Cheng did not give a direct response but quoted Xi as saying during their meeting that "social systems and political beliefs can be different, but our shared ancestry and the bloodline of this nation must not be severed."

"Different social systems are no excuse for engaging in secession," Cheng cited Xi as saying, adding that she believed Xi's remarks represented a "major expression of goodwill."

While many differences exist between Taiwan and China, "Taiwan's achievements and the mainland's achievements are all achievements of the Chinese nation," she said.

The two sides of the Taiwan Strait should respect and learn from each other to create more opportunities for cooperation, she added.

Cheng said during the press event that she also mentioned these differences to Xi, to which he replied that they should be addressed with "patience" and "persistence."

"The mainland respects Taiwanese compatriots' social systems and chosen way of life," Cheng quoted Xi as saying. "But he also hoped that Taiwan would recognize the mainland's development and achievements."

Kuomintang Chairperson Cheng Li-wun. CNA photo April 10, 2026

During her meeting with Xi, Cheng said she advocated for the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, the resumption of negotiation mechanisms, and mutual benefits for both sides of the strait.

She discussed the expanded participation of Taiwan in international organizations on the basis of growing cross-strait mutual trust, and the continued operation of the communication platform between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party.

Cheng said she expressed Taiwan's hope to participate in the World Health Assembly (WHA), the general assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization, and the assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

She also said during her meeting with Xi that both sides should explore Taiwan's accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Asked how Xi responded to her proposal that Taiwan be allowed to expand its participation in international organizations, Cheng said that Xi "welcomed it and responded very positively."

Since the return of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party to power in 2016, Beijing has vigorously blocked Taiwan from participating in international organizations. As a result, Taiwan has faced major obstacles in its bid to join the CPTPP and has been absent from the WHA since 2016 and from the ICAO assembly since 2013.

● Xi, Cheng vow to bring people across Taiwan Strait 'closer'