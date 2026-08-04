Taiwan shares close down 0.06%
08/04/2026 02:05 PM
Taipei, Aug. 4 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 25.75 points, or 0.06 percent, at 43,360.66 Tuesday on turnover of NT$1.036 trillion (US$34.5 billion).
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