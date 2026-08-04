Palau appoints Taiwanese scholar as health minister's special adviser

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Taipei, Aug. 4 (CNA) Palau has appointed Taiwanese scholar Chen Kai-siang (陳愷翔) as a special adviser to its health and human services minister, Taiwan's embassy in the Pacific island nation said Monday.

Palauan Vice President and Health and Human Services Minister Raynold B. Oilouch formally appointed Chen to the post in July, the embassy said in a statement.

Chen is the youngest person to have served as a special adviser in Palau, according to the embassy, which said the appointment reflected the Palauan government's recognition of his expertise and long-standing work in support of bilateral health cooperation.

Chen will help the ministry coordinate medical resources from Taiwan and advance public health policy, the training of health care personnel and international medical cooperation, the statement said.

Over the years, Chen has led Taiwanese medical teams on trips to Palau to provide free clinics and public health services.

He has also mobilized resources from Taiwanese hospitals, universities and nonprofit organizations to support chronic disease care, oral health promotion, cancer screening, health education and public health surveys in Palau, the embassy said.

Palau is one of 12 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name.

Medical cooperation has long been an important part of bilateral ties, with Taiwan providing health care services, professional training and other forms of assistance to the Pacific ally.