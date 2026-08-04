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Taipei, Aug. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Amid Taisugar controversy, High Prosecutors Office director says reporting of toxic oil is legal obligation

@China Times: Cooling-off period for disposition stocks shortened to 5 days

@Liberty Times: China's 'Taiwan Youth e-Home' platform to be blocked to keep personal data of Taiwanese youth from being sent directly to Taiwan Affairs Office, official says

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock cooling-off period regulations eased

@Commercial Times: With disposition stock rules eased, liquidity expected to increase 1.5-fold

@Taipei Times: MAC to train 'united front' awareness

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